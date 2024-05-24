This TV serial saw higher TRP than Bigg Boss, Mahabharat, Nagin combined; had Bollywood superstar, faced protests when..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

Israeli PM Netanyahu set to address joint session of US Congress amid rising tensions over Gaza conflict

Meet Azim Premji’s son, took Rs 14000000 pay cut, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Pool with waterfall, expansive facade: Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it costs

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

8 images of Black Hole shared by NASA

Diabetes tips: 10 tips to manage blood sugar amid heatwave

7 dry fruits to lower uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore film, illness ruined career; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

Meet Chidananda S Naik, director whose film has won big at Cannes, was once doctor, quit medicine & upset family, now...

HomeTelevision

Television

This TV serial saw higher TRP than Bigg Boss, Mahabharat, Nagin combined; had Bollywood superstar, faced protests when..

This TV show was started at a minister's request and became bigger than even Mahabharat, but faced protests towards the end

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 24, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

This TV serial saw higher TRP than Bigg Boss, Mahabharat, Nagin combined; had Bollywood superstar, faced protests when..
The cast of India's first TV serial
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The concept of TV soap operas emerged in the West. Some people credit Italy and Spain while others say it was Mexico that took the lead. But soon enough, this genre found its way to India too. And it found its way here at the recommendation of a Union Minister. The end result was a show that was bigger than Mahabharat at its peak but was cancelled after just one year.

India’s first TV serial was...

In 1982, the I&B Minister Vasant Sathe was on a trip to Mexico, where he came across the concept of telenovelas and in particular the hit show Ven Comingo. He assigned writer Manohar Shyam Joshi to develop a similar show for India’s Doordarshan, and thus, Hum Log was born. The show was the first fiction TV serial in India, beginning its broadcast in July 1984. The show aired five days a week and dealt with an Indian middle-class family’s daily issues, merging societal evils and problems with the turmoils of an ordinary Indian family.

Hum Log’s rage across India

When Hum Log aired, television was still new to most of India. Yet, the show managed to capture the audiences’ hearts and minds. As per reports, during its peak, Hum Log had a viewership of 5 crore, or TRPs of 50 million. That is higher than many iconic shows that came later, including Mahabharat (22.7 million), Bigg Boss (8.4), and Nagin (7.6). Only shows like Ramayan and broadcasts of the Indian Premier League have been able to beat Hum Log’s viewership figures. The show starred Vinod Nagpal, Jayshree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Seema Pahwa, Divya Seth, Loveleen Mishra, Sushma Seth, and others in an ensemble cast. But the highlight was Bollywood star Ashok Kumar serving as the sutradhar (moderator) of the show.

When there were protests due to Hum Log

Hum Log proved to be the most popular thing on Indian television when it aired. During its run, Doordarshan and Ashok Kumar received 40 lakh letters from the readers, highlighting its impact. So naturally, when Doordarshan decided to end the show in December 1985, viewers were not happy. Navbharat Times reported that India saw protests, with many fans demanding that the decision to cancel the show be rolled back. However, in the end, after a run of 156 episodes, Hum Log ended on December 17, 1985.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left high-paying job in Google, then built Rs 2081 crore company, his business is...

Dinesh Karthik retires from IPL, RCB star gets emotional guard of honour from teammates - Watch

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration starts today, know eligibility, steps to apply

mHealth - Inter Corporate League Season 3: A Resounding Success

Understanding Legal Entity Identifiers: The Advantages and Benefits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement