IndiGo set to make business class debut; check routes, time here

IndiGo will introduce business class seating this year, aligning with India's economic growth and evolving traveler aspirations, with a full launch set for August.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, announced on Thursday that it will introduce business class seating this year. This new offering aims to cater to the evolving aspirations of Indian society and the country's rising economic growth. The airline plans to unveil its "tailor-made business product" in August, coinciding with its 18th anniversary.

This announcement follows a strong financial performance by IndiGo's operator, Interglobe Aviation, which reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. The airline has also recently decided to purchase 30 wide-body aircraft, indicating a significant expansion of its services.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of over 360 aircraft, all offering only economy class on approximately 2,000 daily flights. The introduction of business class is seen as a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India. According to a statement from IndiGo, this new service will be available on the busiest business routes in the country and is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

IndiGo emphasized that this new product will provide a desired option for many travelers aiming to fly business class for the first time. More details about the product, including the specific launch date and routes, will be revealed in August during the airline’s anniversary celebrations.

The airline's statement highlighted the importance of this development in light of India’s growing economy and the changing travel preferences of its citizens. IndiGo, which is the world’s third-largest airline by market value, believes it is time to redefine premium travel in India and make it more accessible to a broader audience.

IndiGo’s Q4 standalone profit doubled compared to the previous year, reaching 18.94 billion rupees ($227.6 million), surpassing analyst expectations of 17.17 billion rupees. This financial success further supports the airline’s ambitious plans for the future.