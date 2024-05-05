This actor, who worked with Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar, gave superhit shows, saw failed marriage, killed himself at..

Kushal Punjabi was found dead on December 26, 2019, at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

Life can be unpredictable, sometimes, we don't realise that the last time we see someone might truly be the last. We never truly know what someone else is going through. Today, we want to talk about an actor who seemed to have it all - working with superstars, starring in hit shows, and being loved by everyone. Yet, despite all this success, he struggled with depression and tragically took his own life at a very young age.

We are talking about Kushal Punjabi, who was born on April 23, 1977, and was a popular actor known for his work in both films and television who grabbed attention by winning the TV reality game show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout in February 2011.

Early Life:

Punjabi was born on April 23, 1977, into a Sindhi family. His roots were diverse – his father hailed from Karachi, while his mother was from Hyderabad. However, he was a true Mumbaikar, born and raised in Mumbai.

His love for sports and arts

From a young age, he was into cycling, skating, swimming, and dancing at a very early age. As he grew up, he also got into football and represented his school and college in swimming competitions. His adventurous spirit led him to explore outdoor activities and adventure sports, which he pursued with immense passion.

His love for the arts, especially dance, theater, and music, shaped his path toward becoming a serious actor.

Death:

Punjabi died on December 26, 2019, at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was found dead, having taken his own life by hanging. He was only 42 years old. It was revealed that he had been battling depression, which ultimately led to this devastating outcome.

He left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned distributing his property among his parents and son. According to his co-actor Chetan Hansraj, Punjabi was facing challenges in his personal life, including separation from his wife and health issues, which likely added to his struggles.

Career

Over the years, he appeared in more than 20 TV shows, starred in 5 films, and featured in numerous music videos and commercials, showcasing his versatile talent and dedication to his craft.

He appeared in movies like Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya, Karan Johar's Kaal, UTV's Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and Cinevistaa's Sssshhh.... He also made his mark on television, featuring in various series, including his most recent role in Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors TV, where he portrayed an advocate. He also took part in numerous reality shows, such as Fear Factor, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Challenge, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

