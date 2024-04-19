Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Nothing Ear, Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT launched in India, price starts at just Rs…

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet actor who worked with Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets, is now..

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Nothing Ear, Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT launched in India, price starts at just Rs…

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Iron deficiency: 8 foods to prevent anaemia

Richest queens of all time

7 healthy foods for lowering bad cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

This actress fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, other..

Meet actor who worked with Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets, is now..

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kollywood stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush and others cast their votes in Chennai.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar cast votes
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections has finally begun today (Friday, April 19) and Tamil stars like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others have already cast their votes in Chennai. 

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Ajith was one of the first actors to vote in Chennai. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Actor Ajith Kumar came at 6:45 am and waited and was one of the earliest ones to vote.” Soon after him Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, and Dhanush were also seen casting their votes early in the morning and flaunted their inked fingers to paparazzi. 

In a video that has now gone viral, Rajinikanth was seen arriving at a polling booth in Chennai in the early hours of Friday amid heavy police bandobast and as soon as the locals got the news, they thronged the polling booth and mobbed the star as he made his way in. Rajinikanth was seen urging the fans to cast their votes. Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan also spoke to the press after voting and urged people to come out and perform their civic duty. Kamal Haasan, who is not contesting the elections this year, also got mobbed on his way to the polling booth. 

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Rajinikanth, on the other hand will be next seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Emotional moment': PM Modi says as Ram Lalla honoured with 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Samsung reveals Rs 100000000000 India plan, betting big on…

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement