Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Kollywood stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush and others cast their votes in Chennai.

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections has finally begun today (Friday, April 19) and Tamil stars like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others have already cast their votes in Chennai.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Ajith was one of the first actors to vote in Chennai. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Actor Ajith Kumar came at 6:45 am and waited and was one of the earliest ones to vote.” Soon after him Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, and Dhanush were also seen casting their votes early in the morning and flaunted their inked fingers to paparazzi.

#WATCH | Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.



#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6Ukwayi5sv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

In a video that has now gone viral, Rajinikanth was seen arriving at a polling booth in Chennai in the early hours of Friday amid heavy police bandobast and as soon as the locals got the news, they thronged the polling booth and mobbed the star as he made his way in. Rajinikanth was seen urging the fans to cast their votes. Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan also spoke to the press after voting and urged people to come out and perform their civic duty. Kamal Haasan, who is not contesting the elections this year, also got mobbed on his way to the polling booth.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan arrives at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai to cast his vote.



Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the #LokSabhaElections2024, the party supported and campaigned for DMK. pic.twitter.com/q1bizg3Wey — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Rajinikanth, on the other hand will be next seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav.

