Meet actress who worked with Ajay Devgn, Hrithik, was forced to change name, is married to a superstar, is now..

Many actresses in Bollywood entered the film industry with a dream to become superstar but then quit films either because of their bad experiences or because they failed to make a mark. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who made her debut with Bobby Deol but then after 11 years of career in films, decided to quit the industry.

This actress gave hit films with Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan and is married to a superstar of not only films but also the OTT world. We are talking about Shabana Raza, professionally known as Neha.

Shabana Raza made her debut in 1998 with Bobby Deol in 'Kareeb'. The film was a flop at the box office. For this film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shabana had to change her name to Neha. "I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced to change my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me. I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before but I understand better now," Shabana was once quoted as saying.

Shabana, in 11 years of her career, worked in many hit films such as 'Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' opposite Ajay Devgn, 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', and 'Fiza' opposite Hrithik Roshan. In 2009, the actress quit the film industry.

Shabana is married to Manoj Bajpayee. The two dated for 8 years before getting married and have a daughter together.

Shabana Raza Bajapayee is all set to make a comeback in the industry now after many years as a producer. She is the producer of Manoj Bajapayee's upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

