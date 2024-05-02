Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who once competed with Aishwarya Rai on her mother's insistence, became single mother at 24, she is now..

Sushmita Sen was going to be a part of the Miss India contest in 1994. At this time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an established name in the modelling world.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 02, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

People often say 'You are the boss of your destiny' but there are only a few people who embody this spirit. Today, we will tell you about an actress who always lived life on her own terms and refused to be dictated by societal norms. This actress won many battles not only in her professional but also in her personal life and found a way to success and happiness. We are talking about none other than Sushmita Sen who, after conquering the world of fashion and films, is now a superstar in the OTT world. 

Sushmita Sen was going to be a part of the Miss India contest in 1994. At this time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an established name in the modelling world. After learning about the news of her contesting for the Miss India title, Sushmita Sen and many other budding models thought of withdrawing their names but it was Sushmita's mother who stopped her from backing out and advised her to walk the ramp with full confidence. Sushmita Sen listened to her mother and faced the competition and won it.

Sushmita Sen achieved a lot of success in her professional life but she was much discussed for her personal life. The 48-year-old actress never got married but is a single mother to two daughters. Sushmita Sen was 24 when she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000. Her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010. 

Sushmita Sen is one of those actresses who live on their terms and are unafraid to own it. The actress was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's series 'Aarya 3' and 'Taali'. Fans were delighted to see Sushmita Sen back on their screen again after a long hiatus.

