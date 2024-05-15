'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Gautam Gambhir expressed his dissatisfaction with the significant criticism directed towards Hardik.

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been under scrutiny for his performance as the captain of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. The decision made by the MI management to appoint him as captain instead of Rohit Sharma was met with criticism from some fans. The situation worsened as Mumbai Indians only managed to win 4 out of their 13 matches in the competition. Hardik's leadership abilities were questioned, with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star AB De Villiers also sharing their opinions on the matter.

Former India batsman and current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir expressed his dissatisfaction with the significant criticism directed towards Hardik. He also commented on the records of AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen as captains, stating that they are not particularly impressive. Gambhir specifically highlighted De Villiers' inability to secure an IPL title with RCB, noting that aside from his individual performances, he has not achieved much in the IPL.

"What was their own performance like when they were the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing. If you pick and see their records, I think they are worse than any other leader. I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view, Hardik Pandya is still an IPL-winning captain. So you should only compare oranges to oranges. Not apple to oranges," Gambhir said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the first spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, setting a high standard for the competition. Meanwhile, RCB are still vying for a top 4 finish. To secure their position, the Bengaluru side must emerge victorious in their final league game against Chennai Super Kings. Additionally, they must rely on favorable outcomes in other matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Also read| IPL 2024: How RCB and CSK can qualify for playoffs?