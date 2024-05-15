'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Most Man of the Match awards in IPL

Roasted gram flour (sattu) vs whey protein: Which one is better?

8 harmful effects of consuming beer daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to get jaw reconstruction surgery by a casting director: 'I was like...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Gautam Gambhir expressed his dissatisfaction with the significant criticism directed towards Hardik.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been under scrutiny for his performance as the captain of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. The decision made by the MI management to appoint him as captain instead of Rohit Sharma was met with criticism from some fans. The situation worsened as Mumbai Indians only managed to win 4 out of their 13 matches in the competition. Hardik's leadership abilities were questioned, with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star AB De Villiers also sharing their opinions on the matter.

Former India batsman and current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir expressed his dissatisfaction with the significant criticism directed towards Hardik. He also commented on the records of AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen as captains, stating that they are not particularly impressive. Gambhir specifically highlighted De Villiers' inability to secure an IPL title with RCB, noting that aside from his individual performances, he has not achieved much in the IPL.

"What was their own performance like when they were the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing. If you pick and see their records, I think they are worse than any other leader. I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view, Hardik Pandya is still an IPL-winning captain. So you should only compare oranges to oranges. Not apple to oranges," Gambhir said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the first spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, setting a high standard for the competition. Meanwhile, RCB are still vying for a top 4 finish. To secure their position, the Bengaluru side must emerge victorious in their final league game against Chennai Super Kings. Additionally, they must rely on favorable outcomes in other matches to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Also read| IPL 2024: How RCB and CSK can qualify for playoffs?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Is this a breakup post?': Babil Khan pens emotional note, shares photos with mystery girl; confused netizens react

This actor was famous for playing Dharmendra's 'father-in-law', Hema Malini's 'father', did 500 films but never got..

Viral video of 'black jalebi' leaves internet in shock; netizens say 'hey bhagwan...'

PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi: Meet his 4 proposers across castes

GV Prakash Kumar, wife Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement