Technology

Pioneering Cloud Security Tools: Varadharaj Krishnan's Role in Developing PacBot at T-Mobile

Varadharaj Krishnan pursued his bachelor’s in computer science engineering at Madras Institute of Technology, Chennai.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 02, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Introduction

Varadharaj Krishnan, also known as Vk, has made significant contributions to the field of cloud security through his innovative work at T-Mobile. His role in developing PacBot, a cloud security posture management tool, has had a profound impact on the industry.

Background and Education

Varadharaj Krishnan pursued his bachelor’s in computer science engineering at Madras Institute of Technology, Chennai. His passion for programming and problem-solving became apparent during his undergraduate years, where he excelled in competitive programming contests. This early interest laid the foundation for his future accomplishments in the field of technology.

Career Trajectory

Krishnan's career journey began at Infosys in 2006, where he became involved in large digital transformation projects for premier enterprises. His move to the UK allowed him to gain extensive experience in digital transformation and cybersecurity projects across Europe and Asia. In 2013, Krishnan joined T-Mobile as a Senior Architect, playing a pivotal role in establishing the T-Mobile Cloud Center of Excellence and spearheading the development of core infrastructure and services for secure cloud operations.

Contributions at T-Mobile

Krishnan's work at T-Mobile was instrumental in addressing the challenges of cloud security during the early days of public cloud adoption. He championed an open-source culture and led the development of PacBot, a platform for continuous security and compliance assessment, reporting, and automation. PacBot, initially designed to 'codify' security policies, evolved into a central tool for measuring T-Mobile’s cloud security posture, enabling automated compliance checks and remediation.

The Success of PacBot

The introduction of PacBot revolutionized T-Mobile’s approach to cloud security, streamlining compliance assessment and allowing for a more focused effort on risk mitigation. Furthermore, PacBot’s success led to its open sourcing in 2018, garnering attention from the wider tech community. Today, PacBot has laid the foundation for a startup with $3.3M in seed funding, exemplifying its industry-wide impact.

Krishnan’s Perspective

Krishnan's unique approach to cloud and information security stems from his software engineering background and traditional information security expertise. He advocates for making secure practices the default, integrating security into the development lifecycle, and building guardrails for developers rather than imposing gates. His emphasis on creating genuinely useful security tools, as opposed to checkbox solutions, showcases his commitment to advancing enterprise security proactively.

Conclusion

Varadharaj Krishnan's pioneering work in developing PacBot at T-Mobile has not only reshaped the company's cloud security posture but has also reverberated throughout the industry. His dedication to building innovative solutions tailored to specific needs underscores his commitment to advancing the field of cloud security.

 

    Advertisement