Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's series set to premiere on this date

The new season of Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta's web series, Panchayat, gets a release date.

Jitendra Kumar is all set to return with the new series of his hit series Panchayat on Prime Video. After teasing the fans with a “Lauki campaign" to unveil Season 3, the makers have now finally revealed the release date of the new season.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted entertainer is written by Chandan Kumar and created by TVF, the latest season of the Original comedy series brings back its much-loved star cast of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Sharing the poster of the series, Prime Video wrote, "you moved the laukis, we unlocked your reward! #PanchayatOnPrime S3, May 28."

Sharing their excitement for the show, fans flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "Finally." Another wrote, "Why so late?" Another user commented, "Finally good news." Another user wrote, "Finally Binod bhaiyaa aarahe hai."

Talking about the season 3, Jitendra Kumar said, "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera.The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life." The show is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) who becomes Panchayat secretary of a rural village named Phulera as he tried to find better job options elsewhere. Full of laughter, warmth, and a heartwarming story, Panchayat Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.

