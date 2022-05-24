Panchayat: Jitendra Kumar confirms season 3, reveals other details

Credit: File photo

Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat season 2 won hearts with its storyline and characters. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Panchayat season 3, and want to know if Pradhan ji and Manju Devi will win the elections or not.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal India, Jitendra Kumar revealed details about Panchayat season 3. He talked about is there was pressure for season 2, Jitendra stated, “There is no pressure though many things have definitely improved in comparison to the earlier season, yet it has few similarities as well. I think the viewers will love season two as well, owing to its accelerating situations and the intriguing storyline.”

He added, “During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well.”

The second season of the popular web series Panchayat from Amazon Prime Video was initially supposed to drop on May 20, but the streaming giant in an unexpected move, released all the eight episodes on Wednesday, May 18.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy in lead roles, the show is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) who becomes Panchayat secretary of a rural village named Phulera as he tried to find better job options elsewhere.

In his endeavour to make the village a better place to live for its people, Abhishek is helped by Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir), husband of the Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena), and Vikas (Chandan), assistant in his office.

Panchayat Season 2 is produced by Arunabh Kumar under his content-production company The Viral Fever and is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.