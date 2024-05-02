Twitter
Meet woman, sister of a superstar, who was once Sridevi's manager, their relationship was ruined due to..

Sridevi once shared a very close bond with her sister Srilatha but their relationship met a bitter end due to some incidents. When Sridevi began her career in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 02, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sridevi, one of the first and biggest female superstars in Bollywood, died in 2018 but she continues to live in the hearts of her fans. Sridevi made an indelible mark on the film industry at a time when Hema Malini and Rekha were at the peak of their careers. She went on to work in over 300 films in her career, most of which were super hits. While everyone is aware of Sridevi's career as an actress and appreciates her for it, there is not much known about her family or personal life, especially her siblings. Today, we will tell you about Sridevi's sister Srilatha

Sridevi once shared a very close bond with her sister Srilatha but their relationship met a bitter end due to some incidents. When Sridevi began her career in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets. From 1972 to 1993, Srilatha moved around as Sridevi's shadow. Srilatha also wanted to become an actress but after failing to succeed, she became her sister's manager. 

Reports state that Sridevi and Srilatha's relationship turned sour after their mother died in 1996. Sridevi's mother was admitted to a hospital where she underwent an operation. The operation led to Sridevi's mother losing her memory and eventually succumbing to her illness. After her mother's death, Sridevi filed a complaint against the hospital and got around Rs 7.2 crore as compensation. 

Media reports state that Sridevi kept the compensation money to herself which led to the two sisters' relationship turning bitter. Srilatha then filed a case in the court against Sridevi to get her share of the money. She won the case and got Rs 2 crore as her share. 

The two sisters, separated by this incident, reportedly did not unite even after Sridevi's tragic death. It is said that Boney Kapoor had also tried to reconcile the two sisters but after Sridevi's death, Srilatha was not seen in the prayer meeting in Chennai.

