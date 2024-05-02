Twitter
Viral video: Desi woman's sizzling dance to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Yimmy Yimmy' burns internet, watch

Social media star sets the internet abuzz with her scorching dance performance to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Yimmy Yimmy.'

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

In every social gathering, be it a wedding celebration or a college farewell, Jacqueline Fernandez's electrifying track 'Yimmy Yimmy' undoubtedly reigns supreme in every DJ's playlist, setting the dance floor on fire. This high-energy anthem not only induces an irresistible urge to groove but also infuses an energetic vibe into the atmosphere. In line with this phenomenon, a scintillating dance video has recently taken the internet by storm, featuring none other than the popular social media influencer, Meghna Yadav.

In the viral footage, Meghna Yadav exudes confidence as she effortlessly moves to the beats of 'Yimmy Yimmy,' clad in a sizzling hot dress that perfectly complements her mesmerizing dance moves. With each twist and turn, she captivates viewers, leaving them spellbound with her seamless performance. Adding to the allure of her dance is her infectious smile, which enhances the overall charm of her rendition of the popular track.

The comments section beneath the video overflowed with admiration and praise for Meghna's talent. One user exclaimed, "I haven't seen a better rendition than this! Great job, Meghna," while another echoed similar sentiments, "Wow, once again breaking records with an awesome dance performance. Loved every bit of it." Many viewers expressed their belief that Meghna deserves a shot in Bollywood, hailing her as a self-made marvel in the field of dance.

Since its publication, the video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views, attesting to the undeniable allure of her scorching dance moves. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
