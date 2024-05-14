Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani travels in special Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce with Radhika Merchant, watch video

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Mukesh Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function: Trip to start from Italy with 800 guests and end in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

If you liked Aavesham, you must watch these 9 Fahadh Faasil films too

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Upasna talked about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother and revealed how Ram Charan became her therapist.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Ram Charan-Upasna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ram Charan, who won our hearts with his film the RRR directed by SS Rajmouli and starring Jr NTR, is not only an amazing actor but also a very caring husband and father. In a recent interview, his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela talked about the actor and revealed that he moved with her to her parent's house when she was battling postpartum depression.

While speaking to ETimes, Upasna talked about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother and revealed how Ram Charan became her therapist. She said, “Charan’s loving attention and participation in raising Klin Kaara has enriched this phase of my life even further. Even her eating habits mirror his; she’s a true Konidela.”

She said, “Transitioning into motherhood has been a profound journey but certainly not without challenges. I rely on my mom, Shobana Kamineni, to raise my baby girl. Sometimes I wish I handled things differently, but my mother reminds me, ‘No one is perfect.’ That’s the mantra I carry forward.”

While talking about the societal pressure and talking about her decision to freeze her eggs, she said, “I froze my eggs because every woman deserves the autonomy to make decisions about motherhood based on their desires and timelines. It was a personal journey that I embraced on my own. Why should anything practical or enhancing life’s comfort be taboo?”

While advising young women, Upasana mentioned, “To young women considering egg freezing, I urge you to prioritise your well-being and future aspirations. Educate yourself and make decisions that align with your goals and values. Egg freezing is like an insurance for couples.”

She also talked about being a working mother and leaving her child at home, Upasana said, “It’s heart-wrenching to leave Kaara. Charan and I cry more than she does.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet wife of billionaire with Rs 29241 crore net worth, who runs Rs 10000 crore company, her husband is…

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Dev Patel's Monkey Man might never release or stream in India, CBFC refuses to...

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father recalls their last conversation, says his son looked troubled

Pavitra Jayaram, Trinayani actress, dies on the spot in car crash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement