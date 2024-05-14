Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Upasna talked about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother and revealed how Ram Charan became her therapist.

Ram Charan, who won our hearts with his film the RRR directed by SS Rajmouli and starring Jr NTR, is not only an amazing actor but also a very caring husband and father. In a recent interview, his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela talked about the actor and revealed that he moved with her to her parent's house when she was battling postpartum depression.

While speaking to ETimes, Upasna talked about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother and revealed how Ram Charan became her therapist. She said, “Charan’s loving attention and participation in raising Klin Kaara has enriched this phase of my life even further. Even her eating habits mirror his; she’s a true Konidela.”

She said, “Transitioning into motherhood has been a profound journey but certainly not without challenges. I rely on my mom, Shobana Kamineni, to raise my baby girl. Sometimes I wish I handled things differently, but my mother reminds me, ‘No one is perfect.’ That’s the mantra I carry forward.”

While talking about the societal pressure and talking about her decision to freeze her eggs, she said, “I froze my eggs because every woman deserves the autonomy to make decisions about motherhood based on their desires and timelines. It was a personal journey that I embraced on my own. Why should anything practical or enhancing life’s comfort be taboo?”

While advising young women, Upasana mentioned, “To young women considering egg freezing, I urge you to prioritise your well-being and future aspirations. Educate yourself and make decisions that align with your goals and values. Egg freezing is like an insurance for couples.”

She also talked about being a working mother and leaving her child at home, Upasana said, “It’s heart-wrenching to leave Kaara. Charan and I cry more than she does.”

