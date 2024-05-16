Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

The Genius Wave Reviews Boost Your Brainpower Unlocking Mental Mastery an In-depth Reviews of The Genius Wave Supplemen

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Apple iPhone, iPad get new accessibility features

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

The Genius Wave Reviews Boost Your Brainpower Unlocking Mental Mastery an In-depth Reviews of The Genius Wave Supplemen

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

7 stunning ‘Images of the Day’ shared by NASA

7 ways for men in their 30s to reduce LDL cholesterol naturally

What is the meaning of T in T-shirt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

This actress, who has given several blockbusters, used to live in a 1 BHK apartment.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2024, 07:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Alia Bhatt (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Star kids are often grown up in a luxurious environment and have all the amenities since childhood. However, there is one star kid, who grew up in one bedroom apartment and worked in films as a child artiste and has now become a superstar. 

The actress we are talking about is the daughter of a famous director and actress and has starred in several blockbusters. Not only this, she has now become a leading actress and owns a Rs 32 crore bungalow. She is none other than Alia Bhatt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. She started her career with Karan Johar's Student of The Year and then went on to make her mark in the industry with films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. However, like other star kids, Alia's childhood was not full of luxuries. 

In a recent conversation with Alia Bhatt for The NoD Mag, Soni Razdan revealed that she felt like a single parent while raising Alia and Shaheen. The actress added how she raised her daughters in a simple way and added that Alia didn't even have a playroom and how they all lived in a one-bedroom apartment. She said, "Back then we lived in a small one-bedroom flat. We didn’t have a lot of money, we were young, and we were struggling to make it. But the children were brought up with a lot of love. We didn’t have smartphones—heck, Alia didn’t even have a playroom. But then, life was simpler." 

She further added that now that Alia Bhatt has become a mother, she is in a position to provide Raha with all the luxuries that she didn't get in her childhood and said, "Every parent hopes to raise their child well, wants their child to be a better version of them. Today, Raha has a lot more. Alia’s position allows her to give her the very best—the best childcare, the best nurses, and the best toys. Alia knows her privilege and is grateful for it." 

Alia Bhatt now charges Rs 10-12 crore per film and leads an uber-luxurious lifestyle. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of Rs 550 crore and owns a luxurious house worth Rs 32 crore. The actress is married to another superstar, Ranbir Kapoor, and became parents last year. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha and recently revealed their daughter's face leaving fans awestruck.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is co-produced by the actress Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 21. Not only this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'All I did was..': Babil Khan hits back at trolls calling him fake, says his actions being are used as 'weapons to hate'

Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

India's most expensive film, budget is thrice that of Jawan, Pathaan; needs to beat RRR, KGF, Animal just to break even

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

One official dead in fire incident at Income Tax Office in central Delhi: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement