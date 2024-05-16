Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

This actress, who has given several blockbusters, used to live in a 1 BHK apartment.

Star kids are often grown up in a luxurious environment and have all the amenities since childhood. However, there is one star kid, who grew up in one bedroom apartment and worked in films as a child artiste and has now become a superstar.

The actress we are talking about is the daughter of a famous director and actress and has starred in several blockbusters. Not only this, she has now become a leading actress and owns a Rs 32 crore bungalow. She is none other than Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. She started her career with Karan Johar's Student of The Year and then went on to make her mark in the industry with films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. However, like other star kids, Alia's childhood was not full of luxuries.

In a recent conversation with Alia Bhatt for The NoD Mag, Soni Razdan revealed that she felt like a single parent while raising Alia and Shaheen. The actress added how she raised her daughters in a simple way and added that Alia didn't even have a playroom and how they all lived in a one-bedroom apartment. She said, "Back then we lived in a small one-bedroom flat. We didn’t have a lot of money, we were young, and we were struggling to make it. But the children were brought up with a lot of love. We didn’t have smartphones—heck, Alia didn’t even have a playroom. But then, life was simpler."

She further added that now that Alia Bhatt has become a mother, she is in a position to provide Raha with all the luxuries that she didn't get in her childhood and said, "Every parent hopes to raise their child well, wants their child to be a better version of them. Today, Raha has a lot more. Alia’s position allows her to give her the very best—the best childcare, the best nurses, and the best toys. Alia knows her privilege and is grateful for it."

Alia Bhatt now charges Rs 10-12 crore per film and leads an uber-luxurious lifestyle. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of Rs 550 crore and owns a luxurious house worth Rs 32 crore. The actress is married to another superstar, Ranbir Kapoor, and became parents last year. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha and recently revealed their daughter's face leaving fans awestruck.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is co-produced by the actress Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 21. Not only this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

