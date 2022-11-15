Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt drops first photo after welcoming baby girl, flaunts 'mama' cup

Alia Bhatt posted the first picture after her pregnancy, and it's all about being a 'proud mommy.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Alia Bhatt drops first photo after welcoming baby girl, flaunts 'mama' cup
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dropped her first photo after giving birth to an adorable daughter, and she's enjoying the new phase of her life. Alia shared a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Alia is seen in the blurry background, and she flashes her cup into the foreground. The cup has written 'mama' over it, and this describes her joy of being stepped into motherhood. 

Alia shared the photo with the caption, "It's me (heart emoji)," and she broke the internet with the picture. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl on November 6. 

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Within 30 minutes of upload, the photo got over 200K likes and several comments. Bhatt's photo broke the internet. Several netizens demanded to share the name of their child, and others even asked to show the face of the girl. A user wrote, "Common now show the picture of the baby girl or atleast reveal the name, whats all this." Another user wrote, "Please show us Baby pic. we want to see." A user wrote, "Praying for beautiful journey ahead." Another user wrote, "Big hugs and best wishes to all THREE of you." One the users added, "She's enjoying every phase of her life." 

READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor return home with their daughter, first visuals of baby go viral

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. On the other side, Alia Bhatt will next be seen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Earlier it was reported that the film will be out on Valentine's Day 2023. However, Karan and team annocued the new date, and now the film will release in cinemas on April 28, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone quarry in Mizoram collapses, 15 feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.