Alia Bhatt drops first photo after welcoming baby girl, flaunts 'mama' cup

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dropped her first photo after giving birth to an adorable daughter, and she's enjoying the new phase of her life. Alia shared a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Alia is seen in the blurry background, and she flashes her cup into the foreground. The cup has written 'mama' over it, and this describes her joy of being stepped into motherhood.

Alia shared the photo with the caption, "It's me (heart emoji)," and she broke the internet with the picture. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl on November 6.

Here's the photo

Within 30 minutes of upload, the photo got over 200K likes and several comments. Bhatt's photo broke the internet. Several netizens demanded to share the name of their child, and others even asked to show the face of the girl. A user wrote, "Common now show the picture of the baby girl or atleast reveal the name, whats all this." Another user wrote, "Please show us Baby pic. we want to see." A user wrote, "Praying for beautiful journey ahead." Another user wrote, "Big hugs and best wishes to all THREE of you." One the users added, "She's enjoying every phase of her life."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. On the other side, Alia Bhatt will next be seen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Earlier it was reported that the film will be out on Valentine's Day 2023. However, Karan and team annocued the new date, and now the film will release in cinemas on April 28, 2023.