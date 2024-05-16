Amitabh Bachchan left thrilled by new ‘all-in-one’ Apple device, Abhishek Bachchan buys Rs 291000…

Amitabh Bachchan is one the biggest movie stars in the country. Known for his acting, wisdom and philanthropy, Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on X. He often shares updates about his life and interests on social media posts. His latest post is not only becoming popular among his fans but also among tech enthusiasts as the Bollywood star has shared his take on the new Apple Vision Pro. In his latest post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Apple Vision Pro has left him thrilled. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan bought the new Rs 291000 Apple gadget and asked his father to give it a try.

“Look at this! Wore the glasses, look, and everything that was earlier done on TV, laptop, mobile, is now happening on this! You can see it! Wore it and just with a gesture the work was done! Amazing! Astonishing! Abhishek has taken it and showed it to me!! I did it and was thrilled!!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X.

Apple calls the Vision Pro spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands, and voice.

Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.