Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

The path to success taken by Aadit Palicha is truly amazing. He is the 21-year-old CEO and founder of Zepto, an online grocery delivery service that in its first year brought in an astounding Rs 7400 crore ($900 million) in valuation.

The path to success taken by Aadit Palicha is truly amazing. He is the 21-year-old CEO and founder of Zepto, an online grocery delivery service that in its first year brought in an astounding Rs 7400 crore ($900 million) in valuation. Together with co-founder and childhood friend Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit wrote one of the most remarkable growth stories in Indian corporate history.

Aadit, who was born in Mumbai in 2001, showed early signs of entrepreneurial zeal. At the age of 17, he launched GoPool, his first business. He then decided to enrol at Stanford University in the United States to pursue a degree in computer science. However, the Covid-19 outbreak derailed his plans, so he took the brave decision to drop out and follow his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Together with Kaivalya, they first started KiranaKart, but the business failed after ten months due to difficulties gaining traction. Despite the obstacles presented by the pandemic, they persisted and launched Zepto in 2021. Their persistence paid off, as Zepto quickly garnered substantial funding and saw exponential growth, catapulting both business owners into the millionaire club in an exceptionally short amount of time. Zepto is an online grocery delivery service, and its CEO is Aadit Palicha. In 2023, the company was valued at $1.4 billion, or more than Rs 11000 crore. Aadit to one of the wealthiest individuals in the nation, with a 2022 Hurun list net worth of Rs 1,200. Kaivalya Vohra, his childhood friend and co-founder, also has a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.