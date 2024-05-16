Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with China's leader Xi Jinping while on state visit to China

Amitabh Bachchan left thrilled by new ‘all-in-one’ Apple device, Abhishek Bachchan buys Rs 291000…

Meet man, an Indian who entered NASA's Hall of Fame by hacking, earlier worked on Apple's...

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

Meet man, an Indian who entered NASA's Hall of Fame by hacking, earlier worked on Apple's...

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

Stunning facts about Jupiter shared by NASA

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in hot pink high-slit gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'apsara'

7 stunning ‘Images of the Day’ shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Aishwarya Rai jets off to Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya, mysterious injury in viral video leaves fans worried

Meet actress who did MBA, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

The path to success taken by Aadit Palicha is truly amazing. He is the 21-year-old CEO and founder of Zepto, an online grocery delivery service that in its first year brought in an astounding Rs 7400 crore ($900 million) in valuation.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 16, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The path to success taken by Aadit Palicha is truly amazing. He is the 21-year-old CEO and founder of Zepto, an online grocery delivery service that in its first year brought in an astounding Rs 7400 crore ($900 million) in valuation. Together with co-founder and childhood friend Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit wrote one of the most remarkable growth stories in Indian corporate history.

Aadit, who was born in Mumbai in 2001, showed early signs of entrepreneurial zeal. At the age of 17, he launched GoPool, his first business. He then decided to enrol at Stanford University in the United States to pursue a degree in computer science. However, the Covid-19 outbreak derailed his plans, so he took the brave decision to drop out and follow his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Together with Kaivalya, they first started KiranaKart, but the business failed after ten months due to difficulties gaining traction. Despite the obstacles presented by the pandemic, they persisted and launched Zepto in 2021. Their persistence paid off, as Zepto quickly garnered substantial funding and saw exponential growth, catapulting both business owners into the millionaire club in an exceptionally short amount of time. Zepto is an online grocery delivery service, and its CEO is Aadit Palicha. In 2023, the company was valued at $1.4 billion, or more than Rs 11000 crore. Aadit to one of the wealthiest individuals in the nation, with a 2022 Hurun list net worth of Rs 1,200. Kaivalya Vohra, his childhood friend and co-founder, also has a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shamita Shetty undergoes surgery for endometriosis; know signs and symptoms of this disease

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Meet woman who quit her govt job for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

This country imposes Rs 8200000 penalty on Narayana Murthy’s Infosys for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement