Aishwarya Rai jets off to Cannes Film Festival with Aaradhya, mysterious injury in viral video leaves fans worried

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heads to the Cannes Film Festival at French Riviera with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival again this year. The actress was recently seen heading from the Mumbai airport to French Riviera for the film festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, however, her injury has worried fans.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was getting out of her car with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport. The actress had her right arm in a sling with a white cast around the wrist. The actress was seen wearing a knee-length blue coat with a black outfit and on the other hand, her daughter was seen wearing a white hoodie with black pants.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's injury left her fans worried. Netizens expressed their concern in the comment section. One of the comments read, "What happened to her arm?" Another user commented, "God please protect her at any cost." Another comment read, "Hoping for a speedy recovery ma'am." Another user wrote, "She is going to walk the red carpet with a broken arm?"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance on the red carpet in a Neeta Lulla saree at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. Last year, the actress got trolled for her look at the Cannes Film Festival, and this year, she will once again mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal Paris.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela, and Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani will also be seen walking the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani has already made her debut at the opening ceremony of the film festival which is being held at French Riviera.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II which garnered her much praise from the audience and emerged to be a blockbuster. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film also starred Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

