AstraZeneca admits its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield can cause rare...

Covishield was developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the Oxford University during the COVID-19 pandemic

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 09:37 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

In a recent development, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has acknowledged a rare side effect associated with its Covid vaccine. The vaccine, known as Covishield, can in rare instances lead to a condition causing blood clots and low platelet count, as stated in court documents by the vaccine-maker, according to a report by The Telegraph (UK).

Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University during the COVID-19 pandemic, was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and widely distributed in the country.

AstraZeneca finds itself embroiled in a class action lawsuit in the UK, where claimants allege that the vaccine resulted in deaths and severe injuries in multiple instances. A total of 51 cases are being pursued in the UK High Court, with victims seeking damages amounting to as much as 100 million pounds.

One of the complainants, Jamie Scott, alleged that he suffered a permanent brain injury due to a blood clot after receiving the vaccine in April 2021. He claims that this injury has rendered him unable to work, and his condition was so severe that hospital staff informed his wife on three occasions that he might not survive, according to the report.

While AstraZeneca disputes these claims, it has admitted in court documents from February that Covishield can lead to a condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), characterised by blood clots and low platelet count.

Despite these developments, AstraZeneca maintains that the vaccine is not "defective" and its efficacy is not "vastly overstated."

