Entertainment

'Kyun bhai kyun?': Sheezan Khan slams actors in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, says 'nobody could...'

Sheezan Khan said no one in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi could speak Urdu well, except for veteran actress Farida Jalal.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sheezan Khan slams Heeramandi cast
TV actor Sheezan Khan, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and slammed the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new series, Heeramandi, released on May 1st. He penned a note on Instagram and took a dig at the actors.

Sheezan said no one in Bhansali's Heeramandi could speak Urdu well, except for veteran actress Farida Jalal. He wrote, "Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak 'urdu' in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed."

Heeramandi, which was one of the most awaited films, finally hit Netflix on May 1st after a lot of excitement and talk. It features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the main roles. Also, it marks the return of actor Fardeen Khan to the screen and also includes Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, among others. 

In a conversation with YouTuber and host Lily Singh, Bhansali revealed that the current cast was not his initial choice. He said, "I had multiple castings in my mind, the idea has been there for 18 years. I thought about Rekha ji and then Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point of time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast."

Created by the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the most awaited shows since its announcement. The Netflix series is headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

