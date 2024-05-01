Twitter
Education

Education

Meet Indian genius, 'world's youngest surgeon' at 7, who worked with IIT to…

Many people consider Akrit Pran Jaswal to be among the world's most gifted and intelligent kids. Akrit, who was born in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, began to show promise at a very young age.

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 01, 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Many people consider Akrit Pran Jaswal to be among the world's most gifted and intelligent kids. Akrit, who was born in Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, began to show promise at a very young age. He was walking and speaking by the time he was just 10 months old. Even more astonishingly, he was writing and reading by the time he was only two-year-old. With age, Akrit is extraordinary gifts only grew stronger. Even at seven years old, he was reading English classics that were intended for much older kids. Considering that most 7-year-olds struggle with basic maths and science, this was a remarkable feat. 

But Akrit is medical skills were what really made him stand out from the rest of the pack. Akrit shot to national prominence when, at the tender age of seven, he operated on the hands of an eight-year-old burn patient. He quickly gained popularity and recognition after being dubbed the "youngest surgeon in the world."

Despite his young age, Akrit's medical prowess only continued to grow, at the age of 12, he became the "youngest university student" in India, enrolling at Chandigarh University to study science. He soon began focusing on cancer research with IIT Kanpur, and his groundbreaking work earned him the support and guidance of the Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala.

On the international scene, Akrit is extraordinary abilities were also acknowledged. He received an invitation to participate in the well-known talk show hosted by Oprah Winfrey, where he captivated millions of viewers with his wit and humility while sharing his amazing story. His reputation as a genuine prodigy was further cemented when, at the age of 13, he had one of the highest IQs in his age group. Akrit always tried to use his talents for the benefit of others, remaining modest and grounded in spite of all of his accomplishments. At 17, he was a master's student in chemistry, continuing his quest to use his extraordinary skills to change the world.

