RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday (May 22).

The winner of the match will play the Qualifier 2 in Chennai on May 24 (Friday) against the loser of Qualifier 1 which is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21 (today).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Sanju Samson showcased a fantastic performance initially but lost their momentum as they suffered four consecutive losses. After Pat Cummins-led SRH secured four wicket-win over PBKS and KKR vs RR match got called off due to rain, Rajasthan Royals came down to the third place.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a comeback by winning six games on the trot during the IPL 2024. Almost on the cusp of elimination, RCB secured a 27-run win over defending champions CSK and qualified for the playoff stage.

Live Streaming Details

The RCB vs RR, Eliminator match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can watch the highly anticipated match live on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, viewers can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the pitch is expected to be drier. Consequently, batters may find it challenging to face the initial overs, with pacers likely to be more impactful. The surface might favour the spinners, particularly with the older ball during the middle overs. However, conditions might improve in the second innings of the match, with dew potentially becoming an important factor. The toss-winning team may elect to bowl first, in view of the potential advantage that the team can gain batting in a dewy pitch.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening is expected to reach 45 °C. However, no rain is predicted to play a spoilsport in the crucial match on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger,Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell

