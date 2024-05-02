Meet superstar’s sister, who debuted at 57, worked with SRK, Akshay, Ajay Devgn; her films earned over Rs 1600 crore

This actress, who made her debut at 57, has worked in three blockbusters and has a special connection with Aamir Khan.

From Boman Irani, and Sanjay Mishra to Pankaj Tripathi, there are many actors who started their career late, however, gained success in no time. Another such actress, who started her career at the age of 57, is the sister of a superstar.

The actress we are talking about, earlier used to work as a model and producer, however, she has now starred in several blockbusters and hit TV shows. She is a known face on television and her films in Bollywood have grossed over Rs 1600 crore. She is none other than Nikhat Khan.

Nikhat Khan is the elder sister of Aamir Khan. She married an ex-CEO of a pharmaceutical company, N. Santosh Hegde and later after his retirement, the couple along with their children moved from Mumbai to Pune so that Nikhat could pursue her career in acting and take care of her ailing mother. However, before venturing into acting, the actress was a model and producer. She has produced films like Dulha Bikta Hai, Tum Mere Ho, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Madhosh, and Aamir Khan's Lagaan.

She made her Bollywood debut alongside another superstar, Akshay Kumar in the 2019 blockbuster Mission Mangal. The actress played a supporting role in the film. She then starred in Saand Ki Aankh, which was an average grosser at the box office. However, her next film, Tanhaji, wherein she essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's mother was a blockbuster. Not only this, recently, Aamir Khan also revealed at The Great Indian Kapil Show that the actress was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster Pathaan which collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

Not only this, the actress has also been a part of several hit web series and TV shows like Banni Chow Home Delivery, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Fauda, Jamai Raja 2.0, and more. Her films have earned over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, Tanhaji (Rs 361 crore worldwide), Mission Mangal (290 crore worldwide), Saand Ki Aankh (Rs 31 crore worldwide) and Pathaan (Rs 1050 crore worldwide).

