Aamir Khan drops big hint at appearing with Shah Rukh, Salman in one film: 'Hum teeno itne saalon se...'

Aamir Khan reveals plans to appear with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 01, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Aamir Khan on sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Image: File Photo)
Aamir Khan recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor made his debut on the show and opened up about the plans to feature together with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one film. 

When asked if the audience can ever see him, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sharing the screen together in a film, Aamir Khan revealed that they are all ready for it and said, ""Main abhi haal hi mein Salman ko bhi mila, Shah Rukh ko bhi mila, hum log teeno saath mein the. Maine kaha ki hum teeno itne saalon se ek industry mein hai, yeh audience ke liye bada galat ho jaayega ki hum log apna career ke iss dauran hum ek film agar hum saath mein nahi karein (Recently, I met Salman, I also met Shah Rukh, all three of us were together. I said that we three have been in the industry for so many years, it would be very unfair for the audience if we don't do a film together during our career)." 

He further added that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan agreed to it and they are now waiting for a good script adding to the excitement of the audience. He said, "Let's hope ki koi achha kahani hum log ko mile, koi achhe directors humko kahani offer karein (Let's hope we find some good story, some good directors should offer us the story)." 

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan were seen together grooving to each others' songs and also shook a leg on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash which took place at Jamnagar. Their video grooving together went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing about the 'iconic' moment.

