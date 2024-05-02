Meet man, highest paid Indian CEO, about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire, his salary is…

Sundar Pichai is currently the highest paid Indian CEO in the world. He is the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet which has a market cap of 2.04 trillion dollars. Sundar Pichai has an annual salary of more than Rs 1800 crore. He had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. IIT graduate Sundar Pichai has been spearheading Google for quite a long time now and as per the reports, the Indian genius is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire. Since Sundar Pichai joined Google, shares of the company have surged more than 400%. With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Sundar Pichai’s compensation for 2022 was a whopping 226 million dollars. The compensation included stocks that amounted to 218 million dollars. His net worth in 2022 was estimated to be 1310 million dollars or Rs 10215 crore by the Hurun List.

He started working at Google in 2004 and after staying there for 15 years, he was named the CEO in 2019. Son of electrical engineer Regunatha Pichai, Sundar Pichai was born and brought up in Chennai. After earning his degree from IIT Kharagpur, Pichai completed his M.S. from Stanford University and MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The IITian has played a vital role in development of the world’s most popular web browser Google Chrome. He has also played a significant role in the growth of Android. Sundar Pichai has also been awarded Padma Bhushan in the category of Trade and Industry from the Government of India, the country's third-highest civilian award.