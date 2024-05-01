Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

Gangster Goldy Brar, suspected mastermind in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was allegedly shot dead by members of the rival Dalla Lakhbir gang. The incident reportedly took place in California, USA, at Hotel Fairmount. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Preliminary reports suggest that Brar, who was long believed to be in Canada and listed among its 25 most wanted criminals, was fatally shot at Hotel Fairmount. Intelligence agencies and security officials have yet to confirm the details of the incident. Brar's name had surfaced as the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29, 2022