Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3087680
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Gangster Goldy Brar, suspected mastermind in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was allegedly shot dead by members of the rival Dalla Lakhbir gang. The incident reportedly took place in California, USA, at Hotel Fairmount. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Preliminary reports suggest that Brar, who was long believed to be in Canada and listed among its 25 most wanted criminals, was fatally shot at Hotel Fairmount. Intelligence agencies and security officials have yet to confirm the details of the incident. Brar's name had surfaced as the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29, 2022

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'
In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding
Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries
See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol
In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2024 admit card released at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews