Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Catches The Bomber And Mastermind From Kolkata | Breaking News

NIA arrests Bengaluru cafe blast mastermind and bomber from Kolkata. In a major breakthrough, NIA arrested two suspects from West Bengal's Kolkata. Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were apprehended from their hideout near the city. According to reports, Shazib placed the IED at the cafe, while Taha is the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast. The NIA, central intelligence agencies, and state police agencies collaborated across West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala for the operation. On March 1, 10 people were injured in an IED blast at the famous Whitefield eatery, Rameshwaram Cafe.