Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3085225
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Catches The Bomber And Mastermind From Kolkata | Breaking News

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

NIA arrests Bengaluru cafe blast mastermind and bomber from Kolkata. In a major breakthrough, NIA arrested two suspects from West Bengal's Kolkata. Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were apprehended from their hideout near the city. According to reports, Shazib placed the IED at the cafe, while Taha is the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast. The NIA, central intelligence agencies, and state police agencies collaborated across West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala for the operation. On March 1, 10 people were injured in an IED blast at the famous Whitefield eatery, Rameshwaram Cafe.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now
From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend
Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews