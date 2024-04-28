Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China after postponing India trip

Meet man who built massive business empire in Indonesia, has net worth of Rs 68880 crore, he is brother-in-law of...

Baba Ramdev's toothpaste, oil, shampoo products in trouble; Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business may be acquired by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China after postponing India trip

Fibre rich foods for weight loss

Wheat vs barley: Which is healthier for diabetes patients?

8 drinks to avoid during summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This actress couldn't afford fitness trainer, dietician, was advised to quit films, gave 9 flops, yet net worth is...

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress couldn't afford fitness trainer, dietician, was advised to quit films, gave 9 flops, yet net worth is...

In the initial stage of her career, Parineeti Chopra was advised that if she can't afford to spend Rs 4 lakhs per month on fitness trainer and dietician, she should reconsider her career choice.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Parineeti Chopra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is rightly said that one movie can make or break an actor's career. Parineeti Chopra, cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra, is enjoying the praises for her performance in Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila. Many moviegoers and critics are calling Imtiaz Ali's directorial her comeback film. However, a few years before Parineeti was 'judged' by many for her choices and was advised by her co-star to think about her acting career. 

In a recent episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Parineeti recalled her initial struggle days, and how her co-star advised her to reconsider her career if she's unable to afford fitness trainer and dietician. Parineeti was told to hire a dietician and fitness trainer, both costing around Rs 2 lakhs per month each. The Ishaqzaade actress told him, "'I don’t have Rs 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film'. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid ₹5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

The actress further added that she doesn’t come from a rich background, "I’m actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood. I genuinely don’t know how people in Mumbai operate. I don’t have these high-flying friends. I don’t have a trainer or stylist, everything is already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.” 

In the same conversation, Kesari actress added that flying in first class or business class happened much later in her life. Chopra revealed that after her fifth film, and checking her bank balance, she realised she could finally afford to buy the things she desired, like bags and shoes. Now, the actress is well-established, and she's enjoying her career's best phase. As per The Financial Express, Parineeti has a net worth of 74 crores.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Sangeet Singh? Man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

What is 'aam manorath', know it's connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Antilia

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika spark break up rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram, here's the truth

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

Film that revived Deepika Padukone's career was rejected by Priyanka, Ranbir; ended string of flops, broke records

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement