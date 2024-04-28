This actress couldn't afford fitness trainer, dietician, was advised to quit films, gave 9 flops, yet net worth is...

In the initial stage of her career, Parineeti Chopra was advised that if she can't afford to spend Rs 4 lakhs per month on fitness trainer and dietician, she should reconsider her career choice.

It is rightly said that one movie can make or break an actor's career. Parineeti Chopra, cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra, is enjoying the praises for her performance in Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila. Many moviegoers and critics are calling Imtiaz Ali's directorial her comeback film. However, a few years before Parineeti was 'judged' by many for her choices and was advised by her co-star to think about her acting career.

In a recent episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Parineeti recalled her initial struggle days, and how her co-star advised her to reconsider her career if she's unable to afford fitness trainer and dietician. Parineeti was told to hire a dietician and fitness trainer, both costing around Rs 2 lakhs per month each. The Ishaqzaade actress told him, "'I don’t have Rs 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film'. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid ₹5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels."

The actress further added that she doesn’t come from a rich background, "I’m actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood. I genuinely don’t know how people in Mumbai operate. I don’t have these high-flying friends. I don’t have a trainer or stylist, everything is already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.”

In the same conversation, Kesari actress added that flying in first class or business class happened much later in her life. Chopra revealed that after her fifth film, and checking her bank balance, she realised she could finally afford to buy the things she desired, like bags and shoes. Now, the actress is well-established, and she's enjoying her career's best phase. As per The Financial Express, Parineeti has a net worth of 74 crores.