Education

UGC-NET exam 2024 postponed to avoid clash with UPSC prelims, check new exam date here

UGC-NET exam 2024: NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) exam date has been reschedule to avoid a clash with UPSC preliminary exam. UGC-NET will now be conducted on June 18, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced today (April 29). The decision was made in response to feedback received from candidates.

