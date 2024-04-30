Twitter
Education

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

The TS SSC (Class 10th) Results 2024 have been announced by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana)

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The TS SSC (Class 10th) Results 2024 have been announced by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana). Students can access their results by visiting the official website of the Telangana board, which is bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org. To check their results, students must enter their hall ticket numbers. As per the latest reports, the results for TS SSC have been declared with a pass percentage of approximately 91.31% for the year 2024.

Exams for the Manabadi TS SSC 2024 were held between March 18 and April 2, with approximately 5 lakh students registered. Students must receive at least 35% of the possible marks to pass the exam; 20% of the marks are required for those who fall under the CWSN category.

Results link

After the declaration of the results, candidates can easily check and download them from the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org. To access their marks memo, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number.

