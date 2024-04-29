Sambhal constituency Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3). The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4,

The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency, one of the crucial 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh, will be up for election this year. The Election Commission of India has formally announced the final voting date and results on March 16, marking a significant event in the political landscape of the region.

The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3). The Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4, with results to be announced and counts beginning on that date.

Parameshvar Lal Saini is standing from BJP, Shafiqur Rahman Bar is standing from SP, and Shaulat Ali is standing from BSP.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of the SP emerged victorious from the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 658006 votes, while Parameshvar Lal Saini of the BJP received 483180 votes. By 174826 votes, Parameshvar Lal Saini was defeated.

In 2014, the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency was won by Satyapal Singh of the BJP with 360242 votes, while Dr. Shafiq-Ur Rahman Barq of the SP received 355068 votes.In 2014, the Sambhal parliamentary constituency had 1693229 registered voters.