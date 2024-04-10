Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Another Setback For Delhi CM Court Denies Additional Time To Meet Lawyers

Arvind Kejriwal Case: Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court denies additional time to meet lawyers. On March 10, Delhi CM Kejriwal faced another setback after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court dismissed his plea seeking additional time to meet his lawyers during judicial custody. CM Kejriwal had asked permission to meet his lawyers five times a week. However, currently he is allowed to meet lawyers only twice a week. Meanwhile, Earlier today, Kejriwal moved a plea in the SC against his arrest by the ED and his judicial custody a day after the High Court dismissed it.