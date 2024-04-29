Meet woman, who left job to become IFS officer, cracked UPSC after fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Some people have the greatest patience and passion, which drives them to keep going until they succeed. An inspiring success story is that of IAS Ramya CS, who scored an AIR 46 on the UPSC exam in 2021.

Ramya is from the Tamil Nadu district of Coimbatore. She is the sole child of R Muthulakshmi, a native of Palakkad, and R Chandrasekhar, a native of Nenmara. The family has long resided in Coimbatore's Ramnagar Kattoor. She attended the Coimbatore Institute of Technology to pursue an undergraduate degree in electrical and electronics engineering (EEE). She then finished her MBA at IGNOU.

After her father's untimely death, she assumed family responsibilities.

After that, she spent three years working for an instrumentation company in Bengaluru, but she left in 2017 to get ready for the UPSC exam. She had to wait a very long time, though, as she had five failed attempts at the UPSC preliminary exam. On her final try with AIR 46, she finally succeeded. She placed second at the state level. She works as an IFS officer right now.

In order to pay for her exam preparation, Ramya also worked as a data entry operator and performed data collection tasks.