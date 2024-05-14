Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

Meet Indian genius, who worked as waiter, then mechanic, built first indigenous motor, he is called India's...

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts captain KL Rahul at his home for dinner, pic goes viral

Meet man, school dropout who at 14 worked as labourer for Rs 30, now runs Rs 17000 crore company, is India's richest...

Viral video: Chinese artist's flaming 'stairway to heaven' stuns internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

Meet Indian genius, who worked as waiter, then mechanic, built first indigenous motor, he is called India's...

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts captain KL Rahul at his home for dinner, pic goes viral

7 snacks that don’t increase your cholesterol

Health benefits of eating coconut malai

9 inspirational films on real-life women icons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

From hiring relatives as stylist to strict no-phone policy: How Taapsee Pannu ensured Bollywood's most secretive wedding

Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

Sharmin Segal is facing a lot of backlash for her poor acting in the Netflix series Heeramandi. The show's additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra has now defended the actress, who is also the niece of Heeramandi's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 05:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Snehil Dixit Mehra-Sharmin Segal/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become the talk of the town since its release on May 1. The show has received mixed reviews with one section of the audience praising its grandeur and cinematography, and the other half criticising it for its stretched screenplay and Sharmin Segal's performance. Bhansali's niece Sharmin has also faced backlash and is being trolled for her poor acting in the series.

Now, in a recent interview, Heeramandi additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra has defended Sharmin Segal amid the criticism and added that there have also been people who have loved her performance in the series.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Snehil said, "People have an opinion on everything and once you are a public figure, these things are bound to happen. In today’s age it is harsher because of social media, where people can get away saying anything to anyone. Alamzeb (Sharmin's character) was the only one untouched from the corruption of Heeramandi. She was not manipulative like Mallikajaan, a secret revolutionary like Bibbojaan, not full of revenge like Sonakshi’s character. Sharmin had to play her part very subtly and I think she has done a fabulous job at that."

"There is a lot of love also, I have gotten calls and messages where people have praised her voice and modulation. People are either loving her or dissing her, but that is part and parcel. These things get highlighted because when you are put in a cast full of such veteran actors, you are bound to be picked upon. But genuinely, I have been getting calls about her voice and her chemistry with Tajdar, who is my favourite character. So I am getting a lot of love for both of them. There are certain people not liking the show, others are absolutely loving it, some feel it is too immersive. Once your art is out, the audience judges your work, and one has to be open for that", she added.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is estimated to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, and is among the costliest web series in India.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats in 10 states/UT today; Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra in fray

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72

IPL 2024: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal keep RCB's playoff hopes alive with 47-run win over Delhi Capitals

Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar Rao spoke just one line in this Amitabh Bachchan film

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats today, check full list of constituencies here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement