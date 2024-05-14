Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

Sharmin Segal is facing a lot of backlash for her poor acting in the Netflix series Heeramandi. The show's additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra has now defended the actress, who is also the niece of Heeramandi's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become the talk of the town since its release on May 1. The show has received mixed reviews with one section of the audience praising its grandeur and cinematography, and the other half criticising it for its stretched screenplay and Sharmin Segal's performance. Bhansali's niece Sharmin has also faced backlash and is being trolled for her poor acting in the series.

Now, in a recent interview, Heeramandi additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra has defended Sharmin Segal amid the criticism and added that there have also been people who have loved her performance in the series.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Snehil said, "People have an opinion on everything and once you are a public figure, these things are bound to happen. In today’s age it is harsher because of social media, where people can get away saying anything to anyone. Alamzeb (Sharmin's character) was the only one untouched from the corruption of Heeramandi. She was not manipulative like Mallikajaan, a secret revolutionary like Bibbojaan, not full of revenge like Sonakshi’s character. Sharmin had to play her part very subtly and I think she has done a fabulous job at that."

"There is a lot of love also, I have gotten calls and messages where people have praised her voice and modulation. People are either loving her or dissing her, but that is part and parcel. These things get highlighted because when you are put in a cast full of such veteran actors, you are bound to be picked upon. But genuinely, I have been getting calls about her voice and her chemistry with Tajdar, who is my favourite character. So I am getting a lot of love for both of them. There are certain people not liking the show, others are absolutely loving it, some feel it is too immersive. Once your art is out, the audience judges your work, and one has to be open for that", she added.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is estimated to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, and is among the costliest web series in India.

