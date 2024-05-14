LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts captain KL Rahul at his home for dinner, pic goes viral

The meeting in the capital city came days after the two were seen having a lively conversation in Hyderabad after LSG's 10-wicket defeat.

Lucknow Super Giants co-owner Sanjiv Goenka hosted a special dinner for team captain KL Rahul at his home in New Delhi on Monday, May 13. This dinner happened just before LSG's important IPL 2024 match against Delhi in the capital city. During the meeting, Sanjiv Goenka was seen hugging KL Rahul, and photos from the dinner hosted by the co-owner went viral on social media.

KL Rahul seemed cheerful and in good spirits as he spent time with owner Sanjiv Goenka before one of LSG's crucial matches of the season. This meeting occurred shortly after the two passionate cricket enthusiasts had a lively conversation at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad following LSG's loss to SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets.

During the meeting, KL Rahul, wearing a white t-shirt, warmly embraced Sanjiv Goenka. LSG is gearing up to face Delhi in a must-win IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.