Meet Indian genius, who worked as waiter, then mechanic, built first indigenous motor, he is called India's...

Despite having a primary education, he was a versatile genius.

India has seen several geniuses who helped their country in its development. Some of them did not have a good financial background. Despite this, they became successful with their hard work and innovation. In this article, we will tell you about Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, an inventor and engineer who is called 'Edison of India'. He built the first electric motor in India in 1937 along with D Balasundaram Naidu. Popularly known as GD Naidu, he was also a businessman, photographer and philanthropist.

Born in Coimbatore's Kalangal to a farmer in 1893, he worked as a waiter in a hotel to save money to buy a motorcycle. He also worked as a mechanic for some time. Despite having a primary education, he was a versatile genius. Naidu began his transport business in 1920, with the purchase of an automobile coach. After a few years, his Universal Motor Service (UMS) owned the most efficient fleet of public transport vehicles in the country.

Naidu retired from active involvement with his automobile combine in 1944. Subsequently, he announced several philanthropic measures including grants for research scholarships and welfare schemes for his employees and the depressed sections of society. Gopalaswamy is also considered as the wealth creator of Coimbatore. Known as 'Miracle Man,' Naidu passed away on 4 January 1974 at the age of 80.

