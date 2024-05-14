Twitter
Education

Meet man who owns Asia's fastest unicorn, built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months, he is...

Pearl Kapur and Sunny Vaghela founded Zyber 365, an Indian company that is gaining recognition for its advanced Web3 Layer 1 Proof of Authority (PoA) sustainable chain that is compatible with EVM.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

    Pearl Kapur, the founder of Zyber 365, has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest billionaire in India at the age of 27, with an enormous net worth of $1.1 billion. Most people in this generation hope to become millionaires by the time they turn thirty. Seeing the immense potential of Zyber 365, the Sram & Mram Group contributed 8.3% of the $100 million in funding. With the aid of this strategic move, the startup was able to secure a massive valuation of $1.2 billion, or about Rs 9840 crore. 

    Pearl Kapur and Sunny Vaghela founded Zyber 365, an Indian company that is gaining recognition for its advanced Web3 Layer 1 Proof of Authority (PoA) sustainable chain that is compatible with EVM. Vaghela is regarded as one of the most prominent ethical hackers in India, and Kapur is well-known for his dedication to the UN SDG Goals and environmental stability.

    with an MSC from Queen Mary University of London in Investment Banking (CFA Pathway). Kapur began his entrepreneurial journey in May 2023. Interestingly, he is currently the company's majority shareholder with a commanding 90% stake in Zyber 365 Technologies Ltd (UK). Before founding Zyber 365, Kapur worked as a Financial Advisor at AMPM Store for almost two years.

    In addition, he worked as a business advisor for Antier Solutions for 1.5 years. He also established Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2022. 

