Sharmin Segal says her DMs are filled with love for her performance in Heeramandi: 'I was prepared for reactions...'

Talking about the audience's reactions to her performance in Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal said, "Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also."

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix on May 1. Sanjay's niece Sharmin Segal played one of the leading roles Alamzeb, and her casting was questioned by the audiences. However, the actress has recently revealed that she received a lot of love in her DMs for her performance.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said that she chooses to focus on positive reactions that she has been receiving. "I’ve chosen this profession to cater to an audience, so I was prepared for reactions and responses and there has been so much love also. Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity. Maybe the first few days it (the negativity) did. I just felt a little like uneasy, but after that, it’s always a constant dialogue with yourself. You have thoughts, and then you think about those thoughts, judge, and that is what shapes morality and ethics", Sharmin said.

"I don’t think it later affected me as much, because you’ve to sift through it, because there are people who are saying positive things also. And I can’t negate that only because those people have taken their time out to write good things about me. And, I can’t suddenly fixate on somebody that has taken their time out to write negative things about me. If it’s constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it. But if it’s not, then you’ve to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well", the actress added stating that she respects audience's opinions.

Apart from Sharmin, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also has Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the leading roles.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.