Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui got detained after a raid on a hookah bar. On March 26, stand-up comedian and BB17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained by Mumbai police on a hookah parlor in the Fort area in south Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Police, a case was registered against Faruqi and the 13 other people. The stand-up comedian was let off after the case was lodged.