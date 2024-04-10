Former Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns From AAP Says Party Is Swamped With Corruption

Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his post as Delhi Social Welfare Minister and also from Aam Aadmi Party on April 10. He also alleged that AAP is swamped with corruption. “The connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal happened because he had said 'Rajneeti badlegi toh desh badlega'...Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption. It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect name with this corruption,” said Raaj Kumar Anand.