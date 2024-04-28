Twitter
Business

Meet man, IIT graduate, who left high-paying job at Google to become CEO of Rs 440000 crore company, his business is...

Sridhar Ramaswamy is well known for his expertise in artificial intelligence and web search technology.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Many Indian CEOs of billion-dollar companies, like Google's Sundar Pichai and Dell's Satya Nadella, are well-known to us. On the list, though, is a new name: A multibillionaire data cloud company based in Montana, Snowflake has named its new CEO to be Sridhar Ramaswamy, the former head of Google's advertising division. He is Snowflake's first CEO of Indian descent. Three years after Sundar Pichai took the helm as CEO, Ramaswamy departed Google after 15 years of service and helping to grow the advertising division from $1.5 billion to over $100 billion. 

He was appointed CEO of Snowflake and a member of the board of directors after his ad-free search engine, Neeva, was acquired. Formerly, he was the Senior Vice President for Artificial Intelligence. At present, Snowflake's market capitalization of Rs 440784 crore, or $52.85 million USD. 

Sridhar Ramaswamy is well known for his expertise in artificial intelligence and web search technology. He is leading a global team of 6000 employees towards new frontiers in artificial intelligence. Ramaswamy, who is originally from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, loves to work out and read. Neeva, the first private search engine devoid of ads, was recently introduced by him near Google's California headquarters. After growing disenchanted with Google's data tracking policies for online advertising, Ramaswamy founded Neeva. 

Neeva was co-founded by former Google vice president of engineering Vivek Raghunathan and IIT Madras graduate Sridhar Ramaswamy. Neeva sought to offer an ad-free experience through reasonably priced subscriptions, in contrast to Google's targeted advertising. Though Neeva was initially well-known, she was never able to overcome Google's hegemony; nevertheless, Neeva was joined in various departments and roles by nearly a dozen Google employees. 

The cofounders joined Neeva after it was acquired by Snowflake in 2023. Google's advertising empire benefited from Sridhar's background in machine learning development and his experiences as a researcher and database analyst at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Epiphany, Inc.

