RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in IPL history to achieve this record

Currently, Kohli continues to dominate the ongoing IPL season as the highest run-scorer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batsman, Virat Kohli, recently achieved a significant milestone by playing his 250th Indian Premier League (IPL) match. This remarkable feat occurred during the 62nd match of the IPL 2024 season, where RCB is competing against the Delhi Capitals.

Kohli, who holds the record for being the leading run-scorer in IPL history, has now joined an exclusive group of players as only the fourth cricketer to reach the 250-match mark in this prestigious tournament. His exceptional consistency and skill have established him as a standout performer in the lucrative league.

As previously mentioned, Virat Kohli has now joined an elite group of players by becoming the fourth cricketer to participate in 250 IPL matches. He follows closely behind MS Dhoni with 263 matches, Rohit Sharma with 256 matches, and Dinesh Karthik with 255 matches.

What sets Kohli apart is his unwavering loyalty to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise since the inception of the IPL in 2008. He remains the only player to have represented a single team throughout his IPL career.

Virat Kohli captained the RCB from 2011 to 2023. He is one of only three players to have led in over 140 IPL games, alongside Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. During his tenure, RCB achieved 66 victories out of 143 matches, with 70 losses and 3 tied games.

