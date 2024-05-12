IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja becomes first CSK player to be dismissed obstructing field

Only Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra have been given out obstructing the field in IPL before.

In the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja achieved an unwanted milestone by becoming the first player from CSK and only the third player in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field.

The incident occurred in the 16th over when Jadeja attempted a second run but was stopped by his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. As Jadeja turned back, he found himself in the path of the throw from Sanju Samson. Upon review, the umpire confirmed that Jadeja was aware of the ball's path, leading to his dismissal.

Batters out by obstructing the field in IPL:

Yusuf Pathan (KKR) vs PWI, Ranchi, 2013

Amit Mishra (DC) vs SRH, Vizag, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs RR, Chennai, 2024*