SC seeks ED response to 64-year-old businessman's plea against arrest during odd hours

The petitioner, 64-year-old Ram Issrani, claimed that the ED illegally arrested him in connection with a bank fraud case.

The Supreme Court recently asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea by a businessman who challenged his arrest by the agency during odd hours. The Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra gave the businessman liberty to move the vacation benches for bail.

The order stated, "Issue notice, returnable in three weeks. Dasti notice on the Standing Counsel through the Central Agency Section, in addition," reported Bar and Bench.

He alleged that on August 7 and 8 last year, he was kept waiting at the ED office. His statement was recorded from 10:30 PM to 3:00 AM, keeping him awake for 20 hours. He said that he was shown to be arrested at 5:30 AM on August 8, the report stated.

Before the Supreme Court, it was highlighted that the businessman wasn't promptly brought before a Magistrate upon his arrest. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, along with several other lawyers, represented the businessman before the apex court.