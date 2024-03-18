Sandeshkhali CBI Arrests Sandeshkhali Strongman Sheikh Shahjahan’s Brother And Two Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation on March 16 arrested Sheikh Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir for alleged involvement in attacking ED officials on Jan 05. Two others- Mafaujar Molla and one localite Sirajul Molla were also arrested in the same case. Prior to his arrest, Shahjahan continued to evade capture, with both state police and Central agencies unable to locate him. Recently, the Calcutta High Court instructed a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali.