CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2024: ICSE, ISC results expected soon, know how to check results online

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE and ISC board exam results soon. Students who appeared for the exam can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website, cisce.org once released.

Although the official dates for the results are yet to be out, several media reports have stated that the results are likely to be released in the first week of May during the afternoon. In the previous years, Class 10th and Class 12th results were declared on May 13.

This year, students of ICSE Class 10 examinations were scheduled from February 21 to March 28, whereas for those in ISC Class 12, their exams were conducted between February 12 and April 2. Meanwhile, the Chemistry exam for Class 12 was rescheduled and took place from February 26 to March 21.

Here’s how to check your CISCE 10th, 12th results 2024:

Go to the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

Navigate yourself to the results page, and click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024.

Select the course code as ICSE/ISC and login using your identification number, date of birth, etc.

The result will now be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a printout with yourself for future reference

