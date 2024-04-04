IPL 2024 Who Is Mayank Yadav The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

Mayank Yadav, a young Indian cricketer yet to be capped, has been setting the IPL 2024 alight ever since his debut for Lucknow Super Giants against the Punjab Kings last week. His remarkable displays have captured the attention of fans and pundits alike. Mayank clinched three wickets against PBKS and replicated the same feat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his initial two matches, significantly contributing to LSG's victories. Hailing from New Delhi and at just 21 years old, he has already claimed two Player of the Match awards from his appearances this season.