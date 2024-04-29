Twitter
Meet Indian-origin billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, his business is...

The couple's lavish Egyptian wedding drew attention not only for its opulence but also for its star-studded guest list.

Srishty Choudhury

Apr 29, 2024

Indian-origin tech billionaire and founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and Kairos Ankur Jain's recent wedding to former WWE star Erika Hammond made headlines for its extravagant celebration against the backdrop of Egypt's iconic pyramids. 

The couple's lavish Egyptian wedding drew attention not only for its opulence but also for its star-studded guest list, which included prominent figures from the entertainment, business, and political spheres such as Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Kevin O'Leary and Linda O'Leary, influencer Serena Kerrigan, former Texas governor Rick Perry and Anita Perry, along with Brian Kelly, and multiple politicians and prominent business figures.Ankur Jain was born to Naveen and Anu Jain on February 10, 1990 in Washington. After graduating from the prestigious Wharton School of Business, Jain holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

As the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and Kairos, Jain has established himself as a trailblazer in the tech industry. Bilt Rewards revolutionises loyalty programmes by allowing renters to accumulate points towards homeownership. Meanwhile, Kairos serves as a venture studio dedicated to addressing global challenges through innovative solutions.

Before venturing into entrepreneurship, Jain held the position of Vice President of Product at Tinder.

As per The Sun US, Erika met Jain when the businessman began working out at the celebrity-favoured gym Rumble Boxing, where she was a fitness instructor.  Their unconventional love story culminated in a non-traditional wedding ceremony devoid of traditional elements like a wedding cake and bridal party.

 

