Business

Meet woman who was first female director of Tata Sons, close to JRD Tata, she is Ratan Tata's...

Ratanji and Navajbai, who lived in England, were part of elite social circles and were reputedly close acquaintances of King George V and Queen Mary.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 14, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

Tata Group is among India's largest conglomerate, with its presence across over 150 countries and operations in 100 countries.Founded by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata in 1868, the group has been steered by members of the Tata family for generations and boats of a market value of .

Interestingly, Tata Sons appointed its first female Director, Navajbai Sett, in 1925 after the passing of her husband, Ratanji Tata. She held the position until her demise in 1965.

Ratanji Tata, the sibling of Jamsetji Tata, married Navajbai Sett, the younger daughter of Ardeshir Merwanji Sett, in 1892. The couple, who relocated to England in 1915, adopted Naval Tata, who is Ratan Tata's father. Thereby, Navajbai Sett is the former Chairman of Tata Sons Ratana Tata's paternal grandmother.

Ratanji and Navajbai, who lived in England, were part of elite social circles and were reputedly close acquaintances of King George V and Queen Mary. Navajbai was actively involved in philanthropy throughout her life, reportedly contributing generously to charitable causes and establishing the Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) in 1928. The RTI, now a renowned institution, empowers underprivileged women by providing vocational training in various fields such as cookery, hand embroidery, tailoring, and laundry.

Assuming the role of Chairperson of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 1932, Lady Navajbai Tata wielded significant influence within the organization. JRD Tata, renowned for seeking her counsel on pivotal matters, valued her insights greatly, ensuring that the company adhered to the principles and vision set forth by Jamsetji Tata.

