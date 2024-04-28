Sonam Kapoor says she gained 32 kg during pregnancy, was traumatised: 'Never going to feel the same'

Sonam Kapoor said that she was traumatised after gaining 32 kg during pregnancy. The actress opened up about the changed in her body and said that she will never going to feel the same about her body.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor recently talked about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey on episode 5 of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast.

Sonam shared insights into how her fashion choices changed after welcoming her first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, said, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

She added, "Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself."

Earlier, Sonam shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot and wrote, "It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been."

Meanwhile, Tate Modern, one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the world, has inducted Sonam as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee.

Sonam is the only Indian actor to be inducted for this crucial role to champion Indian and South Asian art by Tate Modern. While talking about the same, Sonam Kapoor said, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavored to champion our artists at every opportunity.”

